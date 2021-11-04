Dream11 Australia vs Bangladesh Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC T20 WC 2021, AUS vs BAN playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Australia team

Australia and Bangladesh will face off each other in match 34th of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The two teams will play against each other on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The action will kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Having won two of the three matches in the tournament so far, Australia would be looking for a win to book their ticket to the semi-finals. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have not won even a single game so far.

Dream11 Australia vs Bangladesh

Wicketkeeper – Liton Das

Batsmen – Aaron Finch, David Warner (C), Steven Smith, Mahmudullah

All-rounders – Mahedi Hasan, Glenn Maxwell (VC)

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Taskin Ahmed

Probable XI

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Squads

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 game Australia vs Bangladesh Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.