IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of RR batsman Jos Buttler (right) and MI's Quinton de Kock.

Rajasthan Royals are carrying a glimmer of a hope to qualify for the IPL 2020 play-off berths and in order to keep such hopes alive, the team will need to get the better of the mighty Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The match means a lot to the defending champions as well with Delhi Capitals slipping up on Saturday meant they can consolidate their positions at the top. The team certainly has the firepower to do so and that’s why our Dream 11 line-up features heavily of their players.

Among batsmen, wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock is a must as he has hit the purple patch with four half-centuries and has quickly amassed 368 runs this season. Ishan Kishan’s quickfire 37-ball 68 also can’t go unnoticed while in-form RR duo Jos Buttler and Steve Smith make the cut as well.

As far as all-rounders are concerned, this where MI takes the edge with the likes of Kieron Pollard, Hardik and Krunal Pandya are hard to ignore given their recent exploits down the order.

From RR camp, Jofra Archer’s form with the ball has been in pink of health and is high-speed overdose will be tough to handle on Abu Dhabi turf. Rahul Tewatia has been making the right kind of noise with the bat in the closing stages and his wrist spinning abilities must be considered for the game.

Among other bowlers, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah are gunning for the Purple Cap and have turned lethal with the pitches tilting towards bowlers with every passing day.

Dream11 playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult Jasprit Bumrah.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage