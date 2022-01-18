IND vs SA 1st ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Predicted India Playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India cricket team during practice session ahead of 1st ODI against South Africa at Paarl.

Unlike most of the ODI cricket played at the moment, the three-match series between South Africa and India does not form the part of the World Cup Super League, with those fixtures said to be slotted in at a later date. The 50-over format takes a bit of a backseat for much of 2022 but this series will give both teams a chance to try out combinations.

India Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Ahead of the 1st ODI, let's know which players can make a difference in the team of Fream XI:

Dream11 line-up Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, R Ashwin, Venkatesh Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lungi Ngidi

PITCH REPORT

Known for being slow and flat, Boland Park has thrown up some surprises over the years. But first-innings scores tend to be high here and South Africa have topped 350 once in the last five years and come close on another occasion. Expect big runs on a ground with small boundaries.

WEATHER REPORT

No chances of rain as wind will be 19 km/hour while humidity can be around 30 percent.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the 1st ODI 2022 game India vs South Africa Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.