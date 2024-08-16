Delhi Premier League 2024 Live: When and where to watch all DPL matches for free online and on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : DELHIPLT20/X Delhi Premier League 2024 to begin on August 17

Rishabh Pant's Purani Dilli 6 will clash against South Delhi Superstarz in the opening match of the Delhi Premier League 2024 on Saturday, August 17. The highly-anticipated DPL 2024 is set to bring Delhi's premier T20 franchise cricket league to Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Six teams will clash in the inaugural edition of the tournament and will face each other twice in the group-stage round. The top-four team will qualify for the semi-finals and the final will be played on September 8.

Star cricketers Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Hrithik Shokeen and Navdeep Saini are all confirmed to feature in the DPL 2024.

Delhi Premier League 2024 live streaming and telecast

When is the Delhi Premier League 2024 starting?

The Delhi Premier League 2024 will begin on Saturday, August 17. Six teams will clash in a total of 33 matches, including a final on September 8.

At what time do the Delhi Premier League 2024 matches begin?

The opening match of the Delhi Premier League 2024 will begin at 8:30 pm while the rest of the games will start at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm IST.​

Delhi Premier League 2024 venue

All Delhi Premier League 2024 matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Where can you watch the Delhi Premier League 2024 matches live on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy a live telecast of all Delhi Premier League 2024 matches live on the Sports 18 2 TV channel.

Where can you watch the Delhi Premier League 2024 matches online in India?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live streaming of all Delhi Premier League 2024 matches online on the JioCinema application and website (free streaming).

Delhi Premier League 2024 Schedule

Delhi Premier League 2024 Squads

Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

South Delhi Superstars: Ayush Badoni, Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia.

East Delhi Riders: Anuj Rawat, Simarjeet Singh, Himmat Singh, Himanshu Chauhan, Harsh Tyagi, Vaibhav Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Samarth Seth, Pranav Pant, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Raunak Waghela, Agrim Sharma, Shantanu Yadav, Bhagwan Singh, Ansh Choudhary, Sagar Khatri, Shivam Kumar Tripathi, Rishabh Rana, Lakshaya Sangwan.

Central Delhi Kings: Yash Dhull, Prince Choudhary, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Yogesh Sharma, Money Grewar, Keshav Dabas, Shaurya Malik, Saurav Dagar, Aryan Rana, Siddhant Bansal, Rajneesh Dadar, Sumit Kumar, Kaushal Suman, Deepesh Balyan, Vishant Bhati, Dhruv Kaushik, Ajay Gulia.

North Delhi Strikers: Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Pranshu Vijayran, Vaibhav Kandpal, Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Yash Dabas, Pranav Rajvanshi, Manan Bhardwaj, Yash Bhatia, Yatish Singh, Aman Bharti, Yajas Sharma, Sarthak Ranjan, Anirudh Choudhary, Shivam, Yatharth Singh, Sidhhartha Solanki, Dhruv Chauhan, Yuvraj Rathi.

West Delhi Lions: Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashisth, Akhil Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja, Krish Yadav, Anmol Sharma, Yugal Saini, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Dalal, Masab Alam, Ekansh Dobal, Shivam Gupta, Yogesh Kumar, Suryakant Chauhan, Tishant Dabla, Ibrahim Ahmad Masoodi.