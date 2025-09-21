'Doubt they'll give much competition': R Ashwin makes bold statement ahead of Pakistan's clash against India With India all set to take on Pakistan in the super four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and made a bold statement ahead of the game.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for India and Pakistan to take on each other once again. The two teams, after facing off in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025, will now take on each other in the tournament’s Super Four stage. The game is slated to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 21.

Ahead of the game, many are looking at Team India like the favourites for the game, and the same was the thinking of former India international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. The off-spinner took centre stage and opined that Pakistan will not be able to give any competition to the Indian team in the upcoming game.

"If Pakistan even competes in this game, it'll be an upset. From their point of view, I just want to see Saim Ayub score some runs instead of getting out first ball because he is a good cricketer. There aren't too many concerns to address for India. If I was India, I would want Pakistan to challenge them with the T20 World Cup around the corner,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"I doubt they'll give much competition to India in the upcoming match as well. It's just going to be yet another India-Pakistan match with the associate teams out of the tournament, that's it. Pakistan are still struggling to even scale 150. They are barely getting there only by Shaheen Afridi's batting,” he added.

Ashwin spoke of the upcoming game as well

Analysing the Men in Green’s recent performance, R Ashwin opined that if Pakistan managed to bat first and post a total of 160, it could prove to be a good battle between the two sides.

“If I were Pakistan, I'll just aim at the stumps when bowling and swing hard when batting against India. Because quality wise, I am unsure if they can do much. Will they pick Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy? Will India continue playing Shivam Dube at 8 and give him overs? The wicket is getting better so maybe if Pakistan score 160, it might be a good game,” Ashwin said.