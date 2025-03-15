Doubt still linger over Sanju Samson’s wicket keeping duties ahead of IPL 2025 There are still doubts over whether Sanju Samson will keep wickets for Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 18th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 is all set to kick off on March 22. The marquee event will see the 10 sides take on each other in hopes of getting their hands on the precious title. Ahead of the start of the new season, many eyes would be set upon inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals.

Royals have been a formidable side in the IPL for the previous few years, reaching the final in 2022 and the knockout stages in 2024. With a star-studded lineup, one of the biggest driving factors in the side has been skipper Sanju Samson.

It is interesting to note that Samson underwent surgery for a right index finger fracture sustained during the England series last month. However, in a good news for Royals, Samson has managed to make a remarkable recovery and has been cleared to bat for the upcoming IPL as well.

It is his wicketkeeping duties that are still in doubt ahead of the new season of the tournament. The NCA is looking to run some additional tests before they provide Samson with a partial or a full clearance for wicketkeeping. Notably, it won't be too much of a problem for Royals if Samson is unable to stay behind the stumps, as they have the dependable hands of Dhruv Jurel.

Interestingly, Rajasthan Royals kick off their season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides will lock horns in their respective first game of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23. Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the summit clash of the IPL 2024 after stellar performances throughout the tournament. The side will hope for another good start to the season. On the other hand, Royals, who were eliminated by Hyderabad in the knockout stages of the previous season, will seek redemption.