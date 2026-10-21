Door shut for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Shreyas Iyer backs Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson to open in New Zealand

Christchurch:

India captain Shreyas Iyer has urged Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to remain patient as the 15-year-old continues to compete for a place in the playing XI. Currently, both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have proved their mettle at the top of the order and Shreyas is set to back them in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting October 22.

Ahead of that, Iyer maintained that Sooryavanshi’s limited appearances should not be viewed as a reflection of his ability. Instead, the teenager must wait for an opening while the established batters continue to produce results at the international level.

“It's important that a talent like him (Sooryavanshi) should always be happy around the dressing room. He is very young, he has more years to get opportunities. It's not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup,” Iyer said of the series opener in Christchurch.

Notably, Abhishek and Samson were instrumental in India’s successful defence of their T20 World Cup title earlier this year. Their performances have made it difficult for Sooryavanshi to secure a regular spot, despite being regarded as one of the country’s most promising young batters.

Vaibhav’s international career graph so far

Vaibhav has appeared in only eight of India’s 21 T20Is played so far. He opened the batting alongside Abhishek at the Asian Games and scored 53 in the semi-final against Sri Lanka. The youngster earned the opportunity as India wanted to extend their batting in the absence of Nitish Kumar Reddy. However, he spent the entire West Indies series on the bench, when the all-rounder returned.

In the meantime, Iyer said he had spoken to Sooryavanshi about staying focused on preparation and trusting the process rather than becoming discouraged by selection decisions.

“I just keep telling him you will get the opportunity; if you be consistent about your processes, you have to wait sometimes, we have got two fantastic openers, that's the conversation we have been having with Vaibhav,” Iyer said.

Iyer highlights importance of carrying Vaibhav

Iyer highlighted the benefits of Sooryavanshi travelling overseas with the squad, particularly the opportunity to understand unfamiliar playing conditions before future assignments.

“So, if you see, when he is coming overseas, he will get a fair idea how to play on these particular wickets. Next time, whenever he comes in these conditions, he will be very well-prepared. And he can also instruct the other team members, whoever comes here for the first time,” Iyer said.

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