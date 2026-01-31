'Don't worry, Samson is playing': Suryakumar addresses Trivandrum crowd as he forgets playing XI in 5th T20I Sanju Samson has been struggling for runs ever since taking the opening position back from Shubman Gill. Samson headed to his home ground at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, for the fifth and final T20I of the series.

India face New Zealand in their final T20I of the series before the T20 World Cup 2026 kicks in from February 7. With the series already in the bag and not much to prove for the hosts, there is a strong focus on Sanju Samson in the final T20I of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Samson, who came back in place of T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill, has had quite a run so far in the series. He has tallied just 40 runs in four innings this series and is under tremendous pressure for his place in the Playing XI.

Ishan Kishan is in fiery form, and Tilak Varma is on his way back to the international fold after his surgery for testicular torsion. This puts big pressure on Samson as he needs to find a notable knock as he returns to his home stadium in Trivandrum to keep his place intact.

Meanwhile, much to the delight of the local fans, Samson was part of the Playing XI for the final match of the series. India captain Suryakumar Yadav, at the toss, was asked about the changes, and while he remembered two of the three that he made, the skipper forgot the third one.

However, he was quick to note that Samson is playing. "We are going to bat first. We were here last night. There were a lot of dew. So we want to test our bowlers by defending the total tonight. Looks like a good wicket. We had a good hit last night, and the curator said it's going to play true for the next 40 overs, no grass and it is going to be a good one. We have three changes - Axar comes back, Ishan comes back and one more. Whatever it is, Trivandrum, Sanju Samson is playing tonight (laughs)," SKY said at the toss.

"He's (Tilak) just taking his time to play a few practice games. He's been a good player for us. When he comes back, it's going to be a solid side. But yeah, we're really waiting for him. We've almost covered all the departments, batting, bowling and fielding. But yeah, every time you do something, you try and learn something out of it and then take it to the next game," he added.