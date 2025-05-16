Faf du Plessis doubtful, Ferreira unavailable for Delhi Capitals for rest of IPL 2025: Report Delhi Capitals' overseas roster took a major hit after as many as three players confirmed their unavailability for the rest of the IPL. The Capitals are set to resume their IPL 2025 campaign against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 18.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals' middle-order batter Donovan Ferreira has opted out of the last leg of the 2025 edition of the IPL, while Faf du Plessis is doubtful, as per an ESPNCricinfo report. The Capitals will be without the majority of their first-choice overseas roster, including Mitchell Starc, Jake Fraser-McGurk and now Ferreira as the Delhi-based franchise will have to depend majorly on their Indian players to push for the playoffs.

The Capitals are now left with just three overseas players in Sediqullah Atal, Dushmantha Chameera and Tristan Stubbs, who too will leave before the playoffs if the franchise goes that deep into the tournament. Du Plessis played six matches for the Delhi Capitals as he missed almost half the season due to a groin injury in between. Ferreira, on the other hand, played just once for the Capitals.

Delhi did sign Mustafizur Rahman as Fraser-McGurk's temporary replacement, however, the NOC issue with the Bangladesh pacer might hurt his availability since the Asian side is set to take on the UAE in a couple of games on May 17 and 19.

The Capitals need to win a couple of games still out of the remaining three to confirm their spot in the semis while they hope to get a couple of quick replacements for the remainder of the season.

Starc confirmed his unavailability after Fraser-McGurk, both of whom were part of the abandoned game in Dharamsala. It seems like several players involved in the PBKS vs DC clash in Dharamsala a week ago where nearby areas such as Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur among others went under blackout following air-raid sirens, witnessed the stadium being evacuated amid chaos as the border situation between India and Pakistan escalated in the next couple of days have had difficult time processing the same and might not be in the best frame of mind to return.

The Capitals resume their season against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 18 at home in Delhi.