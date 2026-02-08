Donald Trump shares good wishes message to USA team for T20 World Cup 2026 USA President Donald Trump wished the national team well for the T20 World Cup 2026. The team suffered a 29-run defeat in their opening game against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the game, captain Monank Patel lauded the bowlers for a brilliant show.

Mumbai:

United States President Donald Trump sent a message wishing the players and team management the best of luck for the T20 World Cup 2026. However, the message came a day late, as the USA had already played their opening match and suffered a defeat against the hosts India. Despite the timing, Trump described the USA as a “very strong team” and said the nation was backing them in the tournament.

“I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to TEAM USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!” Trump posted on TruthSocial.

India beat USA by 29 runs

Despite a very strong showing, USA have suffered a 29-run defeat in their opening game of the campaign against India. The Monank Patel-led side produced a stunning show with the ball, as India were reduced to 77/6 at one stage. Everything was going in their favour and at one point, one may even have called it an upset was on the cards. However, captain Suryakumar Yadav turned the tide for India, playing a blistering knock of unbeaten 84 runs off 49 balls.

When it came to the chase, USA lost wickets at regular intervals as 162 runs proved to be a little too much for the side. Mohammed Siraj was the star with the ball for India, claiming three wickets while Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh notched two.

After the game, USA captain Monank lauded his bowlers for keeping the Indian batters quiet for a long time and use their variations well.

“I thought our bowlers did a great job. The way they assessed the condition, the pitch, it wasn't easy to hit initially in the powerplay and I thought the variations that they showed initially in the powerplay, it gave us a good momentum and a good start by getting wickets. We kept them quiet for a long period of time. Here and there, we dropped a few catches that cost us the game. I thought we were in a stage where we could restrict them around 130-something,” Monank said.

Also Read: