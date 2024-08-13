Tuesday, August 13, 2024
     
'Don't think money is the issue': Andre Russell on why most of the West Indies cricketers stay away from Tests

Senior West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has suggested that just money may not be the only reason keeping the Caribbean players away from Test cricket. Most of the West Indies' big T20 boys including the likes of Russell, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard have stayed away from Test cricket.

Image Source : GETTY Andre Russell opened up on why West Indies cricketers are inclined towards T20 cricket more than Test matches

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who might have played his last on the international stage in the T20 World Cup, opened up on why T20 continued to be a lucrative option for the Caribbean players rather than Test cricket. Russell, who is currently playing in the Hundred for the Lomndon Spirit, had come from the Major League Cricket and as soon as this one is done, will go straight into the Caribbean Premier League for the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Russell suggested that it's not a money issue but most of these players are just not inclined towards playing Test cricket. "I don't think it's the money, I don't think money is the issue," Russell was quoted as saying to the Press Association by ESPNCricinfo. "Based on the amount of T20 and leagues around the world, I think a lot of players are just not interested in playing Tests," Russell added.

All the big T20 superstars of the West Indies Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell and Andre Russell have hardly played Test cricket. The best example of this is Shai Hope, who at one point was touted to take the West Indies forward in Test cricket. One bad series and it just all fell apart and he is nowhere near the Test setup now and has strengthened his position in T20 cricket, even made his IPL debut earlier this year.

The number of franchise leagues, which have germinated across the world have not only brought up opportunities for the players to play on the big stage but has kept them busy enough and given them money enough to stay on that path only.

"I'm always excited watching the other West Indian batters, especially when they're hitting boundary after boundary," Russell said. "As long as you can do well from contracts outside your nation I think they are going to grab that opportunity but everyone wants to play on the big stage.

"So, if the big stage comes in Test cricket, I know youngsters will be happy to play. I just don't think it's about money or anything like that," the 36-year-old added, who is still one of the most sought-after players in T20 cricket in the world.

