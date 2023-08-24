Don't pick him in the squad, if...: Ex-BCCI selector slams KL Rahul's selection in Indian team for Asia Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul is doubtful for India's first game of the Asia Cup

Team India announced their squad for the Asia Cup a few days ago. Since 17 members were allowed in the squad, the BCCI selection committee has added all four players who were returning from injury. While Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have already showcased their fitness in the Ireland T20Is, all eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer, who is returning to competitive cricket after six months and KL Rahul, who last played in the IPL 2023, three months ago.

While Iyer has been passed fit, the concerns remain around Rahul's fitness as chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar mentioned that the wicketkeeper-batter has a minor niggle and is doubtful for India's first game on September 2 against Pakistan. Former India chief selector Kris Srikkanth has blasted Rahul's selection saying that this is not the way of selecting a team when they are uncertain about his participation at the start of the tournament.

Speaking about Rahul's selection on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said, "It's being said that KL Rahul has a niggle. If you have a niggle, don't pick him in the squad. If a player is not fit during selection, you shouldn't pick him. That was our policy. On the day of selection, if a player is not fit, don't select him. If you want to pick him for the World Cup, select him for the World Cup. That's a different issue. Now they are saying that he might play after a couple of matches and that's why we have picked Sanju Samson as a travelling reserve. What's all this?

Srikkanth further on the selection topic said that India already have been lacking in the Asia Cup, having not made the final last year and the lack of surety about the team for a premier tournament like that doesn't give a good look.

"You're playing Asia Cup which is also a premier tournament. We haven't qualified for the Asia Cup (final) over the last two editions. You have to qualify for the final and perform well. They are still unsure about the World Cup squad. You're confused," Srikkanth further added.

