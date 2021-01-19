Don't party too hard: Kevin Pietersen warns Team India to be wary of England after historic win in Australia

Image Source : AP Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen

Hailing India's "historic" win in Australia in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar series, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen warned Virat Kohli-led side to be wary of the visiting England side in the impending Test series at home which begins from February 5 onwards in Chennai.

Taking to Twitter, Pietersen wants Team India to not celebrate their historic win on Tuesday much, warning them that Joe Root's England are on their way to cut short their celebration and hence wants India to remain wary.

"India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai. LEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein. Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen."

India 🇮🇳 - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai



LEKIN , ASLI TEAM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 😉 toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein .



Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 19, 2021

India will face England in four Tests at home. The second Test will also be played in Chennai (February 13-17) while Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium will host the third (February 24-28) and fourth Test (March 4-8).

The series will be part of the World Test Championship where India presently stand top of the table following their 2-1 win against Australia. England, who recently won their Test series opener against Sri Lanka in Galle, stand fourth on the table.

The four-Test series will be followed by a five-match T20I series and three-match ODI rubber that will conclude on March 28 in Pune.