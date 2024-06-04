'Don't need 20 sixes': Anrich Nortje shuts down New York pitch criticism after win vs Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Anrich Nortje

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje believes a T20 match doesn't need 20 sixes to be entertaining always. His comments have come in the aftermath of the all-round criticism of the surface in New York that saw Sri Lanka getting bundled out for just 75 runs. Nortje picked up four wickets for just seven runs in his spell and also won the player of the match award for his exploits.

He has defended the playing conditions in New York stating that it was a great game of cricket. "I thought the game was great. I thought the entertainment was there. I thought the people were there. It was a brilliant spectacle. It was brilliant to see everyone, to hear the voices, the noise, the cheering. I thought it was a great day for cricket. It doesn't always mean, correct me if I'm wrong, there needs to be 20 sixes in a game to make it entertaining.

"There's still a lot of strategy that goes into the game. There's a lot of skill that goes into the game, whether it's sixes or fast bowlers or spinners, however it might be. So, I thought the game was a brilliant game. It was still a close game at the end of the day, another wicket or two, and things might have been different. We might have been in a little bit more trouble," Nortje said after the match.

Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje also stated that South Africa are enjoying playing cricket in the US as the country is hosting the T20 World Cup for the first time in history. "It is great to be in New York. It's great to be playing cricket in the US and…we're excited for what's to come. We've enjoyed the facilities; we've enjoyed the sort of getting around exploring as well. So, yeah, it's brilliant and we are enjoying it," Nortje further said. South Africa are next scheduled to play against the nemesis Netherlands on June 8 in New York at 8 PM IST.