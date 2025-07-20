'Do you think I am jealous of you?': Harbhajan Singh asks R Ashwin, addresses the raging speculation Harbhajan Singh, the legendary Indian off-spinner, whose career twilight coincided with the rise of R Ashwin, another offie, spoke to each other in a long, candid chat while addressing the jealousy and insecurity speculation that has been often been thrown up time and again, between the two.

Chennai:

Harbhajan Singh, one of the greatest spinners to play for India across formats, sat down to chat with another ex-India off-spinner, R Ashwin, on his podcast 'Kutti Stories with Ash'. The long chat ranged from various topics, from international cricket to the art of off-spin, childhood, the Indian team, but the one that caught everyone's eye was the jealousy bit, which Ashwin touched upon and Harbhajan quite candidly and maturely handled.

There have been speculations and allegations against Harbhajan of being insecure and jealous of Ashwin with respect to his comments when the latter was taking wickets for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Also, because Harbhajan's downslide in terms of form and number of wickets post the 2011 World Cup coincided with Ashwin's monumental rise with heaps of wickets.

“Do you think I am jealous of you? You are sitting with me today, and we have spoken at length. Do you think I am that kind of person?," Harbhajan asked Ashwin. Ashwin was quick to respond, saying, "Even if you were jealous at one point, it is justified. That is my point. I would never take it the wrong way because we are all human. Naturally, it is bound to be like that.”

“Some people believe I retired because of Washington Sundar. He is in the thick of things now. All of this is the perspective of others," Ashwin said, mentioning that such was the outside view then and it remains as that now as well. Harbhajan then elaborated on his stance and comments in the past, especially during the 2016-2018 period, was Ashwin was in his prime, taking wickets left, right and centre, while admitting that the latter's rise did make him feel a bit insecure regarding his position as he was the like-for-like competition.

"I just want to make one point very clear that when you came into the side, we were playing two spinners. I knew you'd be playing for a longer period of time. I knew, here's the competition. On the one end, you have a senior spinner with 400-odd wickets and at that time, did I think along those lines? Probably, yes. That I have to step up on my game.

"The thing is, this is not a permanent spot. You can't be there forever. Somebody will come and do better than you. Then, you will be there at the top and then somebody else will come and they'll do better than you," he added while clarifying that his comment then stemmed from the fact that the pitches during his time used to be better for batting and that taking wickets was a grind, as compared to the dust bowls India prepared at home when the games were getting over in 3-3.5 days.

"I am not taking any credit away from you. But, you still have to bowl there to get people out, and I have also bowled on pitches where the ball was turning square. My opinion didn't stem from the place that Ashwin was taking wickets, my criticism was with respect to the pitches and the cricket being played, when the Test matches were getting done in 3-3.5 days," Harbhajan further clarified.

In an honest admission later on, probably for the first time on camera, Harbhajan acknowledged that he wasn't bowling at his best when Ashwin came on to the scene and that he had to step up. "It could be a mental block that how this guy was doing what I was supposed to do," the 45-year-old said and he had to prove himself that he still belonged before the eventual realisation that it wasn't happening and it was time for the next generation to continue from where he left.

Ashwin repeatedly insisted that Harbhajan not issue disclaimers while putting his point across, but it was good to see the two legends of Indian cricket being frank and honest about an issue, which wasn't as big but still was there in the subconscious mind for fans and maybe even the two players.