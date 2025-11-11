Do you know? Ravindra Jadeja has played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL before: Know his salary Ravindra Jadeja is set to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, even as an official announcement regarding his trade from Chennai Super Kings is still pending. But do you know that the veteran all-rounder played for Rajasthan Royals earlier in the IPL? Know what his salary was then

New Delhi:

Ravindra Jadeja seems all set to play for the Rajasthan Royals in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are letting him go to the 2008 champions to grab hold of the services of Sanju Samson for the upcoming season. Once the official announcement is made regarding the trade, which is expected in the next few days, this will be a kind of homecoming for Jadeja, who started his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals.

Notably, Jadeja played for the Royals under Shane Warne's captaincy in the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. He was with the franchise for a couple of years before being banned by the IPL for breaching the player guidelines. He had attempted to negotiate a lucrative contract with another franchise, the Mumbai Indians, without informing his current team.

The all-rounder will get a massive amount of Rs 18 crore from the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. However, in the first two editions of IPL, Jadeja earned only Rs 12 lakh each, tallying Rs 24 lakh overall. He wasn't a big name then, and also became a regular feature in the Indian team from 2012, despite making his white-ball debut in 2009.

How did Ravindra Jadeja perform for Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and 2009 IPL?

Ravindra Jadeja played 27 matches across two editions and scored 430 runs without scoring a single fifty. He batted lower down the order and didn't get many deliveries face on most occasions, as his best score for the Royals was 44* in 2008. He bowled only in a couple of matches in 2008 but showcased his bowling skills, to an extent, in 2009, picking six wickets at an economy rate of only 6.47.

After serving a ban for a season, Jadeja returned to play for Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 before being picked by CSK in 2012. Since then, he has played for the men in yellow, barring 2016 and 2017 when the franchise was suspended. However, life has come full circle for the veteran all-rounder as he is set to return to the franchise for whom he started his IPL career.