Do you know KK sung 1999 World Cup anthem! Indian cricketers mourn legendary singer's demise

Legendary singer KK passes away

Legendary Bollywood singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) passed away after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday. The 53-year-old died after suffering a heart attack.

KK who started his career in 1996, had sung an anthem song for Team India before the 1999 Cricket World Cup. The song called 'Josh' captured beautiful and unique moments of the squad before the world cup. Famous players like Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid can also be seen.



The beloved singer had sung popular songs such as Yaaron Dosti, Yaad aayenge ye pal, Ankhon mein teri, Khuda Jaane among others. While the entire country mourned his demise, the cricketing world too expressed its condolences through Twitter.

