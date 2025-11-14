Do you know 22 players have played for both MI and CSK in IPL? Shardul Thakur joins club - Here's full list It was a homecoming for Shardul Thakur, who will be doning the blue of the Mumbai Indians from the 2026 edition of the IPL onwards. Thakur, who has also played for the Chennai Super Kings in the past, will become one of the few players to play for the two most successful teams in the IPL.

Mumbai:

Shardul Thakur, the Indian bowling all-rounder, will be doning the Mumbai Indians blue in the upcoming season of the 2026 edition of the IPL after being traded from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Thakur, who joined the Super Giants in IPL 2025 as a replacement player, has gone to the Mumbai Indians on an all-cash deal for INR 2 crore and will be forming a key partnership in the pace attack alongside the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar.

Mumbai Indians will be the seventh IPL franchise for Thakur and fifth in the last as many years, having been traded, released, and picked in auction quite frequently in the recent past. Among other franchises, Thakur has represented Punjab Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow franchise recently.

Thakur will be the 23rd player to represent to play for the two most successful teams in the IPL alongside some of the greats of the IPL, including Mike Hussey, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa and recently Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner and Dewald Brevis, among others.

List of 22 players who have represented both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Dwayne Bravo, Jacob Oram, Thisara Perera, Michael Hussey, Ashish Nehra, Dwayne Smith, Parthiv Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tim Southee, Mustafizur Rahman, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Richard Gleeson

Thakur as a white-ball player might not be the most sought-after, however, at No 8, Thakur will fill a crucial gap for the five-time champions.

However, that wasn't all. Mumbai Indians also got West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford through trade from the Gujarat Titans for INR 2.6 crore, that too on cash as the Hardik Pandya-led side was able to plug a couple of big gaps before auction as well. With Rutherford included, Mumbai Indians are expected to release Will Jacks from the IPL 2025 setup, along with some domestic names.