'Do what's in his hands': Former India cricketer shares wisdom for Mohammed Shami ahead of ODI WC 2027

New Delhi:

The ODI World Cup 2027 has quickly become one of the most talked-about topics in world cricket. Ahead of the tournament, there is no doubt that the Indian team is being looked at as one of the biggest favourites to win the title. With the competition on the horizon, there has been major discussion on the Indian team’s squad for the tournament as well.

The potential inclusion of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been a major point of discussion as well. Over the years, Shami has been a crucial part of the Indian team. Especially in ICC tournaments, Shami has been integral to India’s success, and it could be interesting to see if he is selected for the upcoming World Cup.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Zaheer Khan took centre stage and advised Shami to control what he can and focus on his performance. He revealed that he does not know how the Indian think tank is looking at Shami, but that should not affect the veteran pacer.

"He has to continue doing what's in his hands. It's up to him to decide how he wants to go ahead. If he's playing, it means he is available for the 2027 ODI World Cup. That's how I see it, but I am not sure how the team management is looking at him,” Zaheer Khan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"He has to just look at how he can contribute and do what's within his control. He can't analyse how the team management is looking at him, as it's not in his control. And to his credit, Shami is doing what's in his control, which is playing matches and performing," he added.

India to take on Sri Lanka next

Speaking of the Indian team’s current schedule, the side is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series. The two sides will meet at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th. Furthermore, the second Test of the series will be held in Colombo from August 23rd, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance in the series.

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