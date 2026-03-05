Do Indian team need a mental conditioning coach in modern day and age? Dinesh Karthik opines

Mumbai:

India have breached the 250-run mark in the Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe and went on to beat West Indies by five wickets to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. On paper, the results look impressive but a closer look reveals several concerns the team management must address before the semi-final clash with England.

The most pressing issue is the form of Abhishek Sharma. Although he scored a half-century against Zimbabwe in Chennai, the southpaw has largely failed to meet expectations throughout the tournament. His struggles appear to have affected his confidence as well, highlighted by two dropped catches in the final Super Eights clash against West Indies.

Earlier in the tournament, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma also found it difficult to get into a rhythm. In the modern era, social media criticism can become intense after even a single poor performance, and these players have faced their share of harsh reactions online.

Even Hardik Pandya, despite being among the team’s top performers, has recently become a target of criticism. This raises an important question: how do players cope with such constant scrutiny?

One possible solution could be appointing a mental conditioning coach. Experts like Paddy Upton played a key role with the Indian team during the 2011 ODI World Cup and the results spoke for themselves. Should India bring in an expert on board as well? Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik leaves it to the team management.

Very difficult to identify the problem: Karthik

“First up, how do we know what the exact problem is. We only see the output and the result. It's very difficult to identify the problem and judge what is happening internally, with Abhishek or a Tilak Varma. It is hard for me to say whether a mental conditioning coach will be the solution for both those players but what I will say is that it doesn't harm a team to have a mental conditioning coach. If they require it, why not,” ICC expert Karthik addressed India TV's query during JioStar's Media Day ahead of the India vs England second semi-final.

The current RCB batting coach also reminded that a few teams do carry a mental conditioning coach these days and if the team management feels that it could help the Indian players regain confidence, something can be done about it.

“In today's day and age, there are a few teams which carry a psychologist at times. So, it is something that has been practiced by other teams. I don't know if India have done it but if that's something that the players feel is required, or the support staff feels that having a psychologist on board will help the performance of the team, why not,” he added.

