Displeased Kolkata Knight Riders write to BCCI over mid-season rule change: Report The IPL relocated the RCB vs. SRH clash, set to take place on May 23 in Bengaluru, to Lucknow amid heavy rains in the Garden City. The weather in the Southern and Southwestern cities hasn't been great for the past week, and even the Wednesday clash between MI and DC is facing a rain threat.

Bengaluru:

"Aggrieved" Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have written to the BCCI expressing their displeasure over the last-minute rule change mid-season in the ongoing IPL season after the RCB vs SRH clash was moved out of Bengaluru due to inclement weather. Bengaluru has been experiencing pre-monsoon torrential rains for the past week, which resulted in the RCB vs KKR clash being washed out on Saturday, May 17. Since then, several areas in the Garden City have reported waterlogging.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore, in a mail to the BCCI, as reported by Cricbuzz, wrote that the franchise expected consistency with the rule while admitting that the change might be necessary given the circumstances. Mysore wrote that if the extra 120 minutes rule had been in place already, a 5-over clash might have been sneaked in on Saturday in Bengaluru.

"While these mid-season changes to the rules may be necessary under the circumstances, one would have expected more consistency in the way such changes are being applied," Venky Mysore, KKR CEO, wrote to Hemang Amin, the COO of the IPL.

"When the IPL re-started (on May 17), it was clear that the first game on May 17, KKR vs RCB, was at high risk of being interrupted due to rain in B'lore. The forecast was there for all to see. Not only was the game washed out, but the additional 120 minutes now being applied may have provided a chance of at least a 5-over-a-side game (sic).

"The washout ended KKR's chances of making the playoffs. Such ad hoc decisions and inconsistencies of applying them are not appropriate for a tournament of this standing. I am sure you also understand why we feel aggrieved."

The forecast for matchday—Friday (May 13)—isn't looking great either, with 65 per cent probability of precipitation. Hence, on Tuesday, while announcing the playoff venues, the BCCI confirmed that Lucknow will host the RCB vs SRH clash since the Sunrisers Hyderabad were already in the city, having played the Monday game against the Lucknow Super Giants while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru were going to travel to the city for their final league stage game there. Also, extra 60 minutes were added to the playing time for every game starting May 20 (including CSK vs RR), considering potential rain delays in the upcoming games.

The washout ended KKR's chances of making the playoffs. The defending champions have won only five matches, with a couple of them being washed out. They now have just one league stage game remaining against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which has already been relocated to New Delhi in the resumption schedule.