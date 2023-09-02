'Dismiss this guy if India have to keep Pakistan quiet': AB de Villiers ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan cricket team

Rohit Sharma's India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan are all set to have a go at each other in the third match of Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka's Pallekele will witness the big rivalry being fought out with Pakistan looking to book their spot in the Super Four and India looking to start on a high note. The Men in Blue face the Men in Green for the first time in ODIs after an easy win in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Babar Azam's side has come a long way and are no pushovers as they have narrowed the gap between his team and Sharma's India. Meanwhile, former South African captain AB de Villiers has stated that the Indian team needs to get Babar Azam out if India need to keep Pakistan quiet.

"I love talking about Babar Azam because he is one of the best players we have ever seen play this game and not just now. He is a huge rock in the Pakistan batting order. If India wants to keep Pakistan quiet, this is the guy to dismiss early because he keeps the batting line-ups together and acts as glue in the Pakistan middle-order," ABD said in a video on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers recalled the first meeting with the Pakistan captain and knew that Azam is a player of a long race. "I met him first when he [Babar] was very young but quickly realized that this guy is here to stay. He has hurt bowling attacks all around the world and in all formats. He is a fantastic player and Pakistan need him in form for the Asia Cup and most importantly, for the World Cup," de Villiers added.

Latest Cricket News