Discarded India opener bags golden duck in Duleep Trophy; former CSK player smashes ton

India's new domestic season got underway on June 28 with multi-day red-ball tournament Duleep Trophy. North Zone and North-East Zone locked horns in the first quarter-final while Central and East Zone faced each other in the other knockout game. The opening day saw former Chennai Super Kings player Dhruv Shorey slamming a century while playing for North Zone. At the same time, current CSK player Nishant Sindhu has also scored a century as North Zone is on their way to post a mammoth total on the board.

Meanwhile, disacarded India opener Abhimanyu Easwaran has not started the domestic season on a good note. Playing for East Zone, he bagged a golden duck. He was one of the players along with Sarfaraz Khan who was ignored for the upcoming West Indies tour for the Test series. Easwaran has some strong numbers in first-class cricket and was also part of India's squad on Bangladesh tour only to not get a chance.

The 27-year-old has vowed not to give up on India selection but he will be disappointed after getting out LBW off the first ball of the innings. Easwaran will be keen on making amends now and pile on runs as he has been doing in the domestic circuit.

As far as his first-class career is concerned, he has slammed 6557 runs in 87 matches at an average of almost 48 with 22 centuries and 26 fifties to his name. Certainly, the man has potential but will have to continue piling on the runs to break the door of Indian Test team. It remains to be seen if Easwaran redeems himself in the second innings or not.

