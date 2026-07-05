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Dinesh Karthik weighs in on Shreyas Iyer's subpar start as India's T20I captain after loss against England

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With the Indian team losing the second T20I of the ongoing series against England, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik took centre stage and talked about the performance of Shreyas Iyer and his start to life as India's T20I captain.

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Shreyas Iyer has had a subpar start to life as the captain of the Indian T20I side. After losing the two-game T20I series against Ireland, Iyer has been unable to lead India to a win in the second T20I of the ongoing series against England. It is worth noting that the first T20I of the series was washed out due to rain. 

The second T20I saw England register a dominant win as Jacob Bethell propelled the hosts to a four-wicket win, taking the lead in the series and handing the Indian team yet another loss. 

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik took centre stage and talked about Shreyas Iyer’s start to life as the Indian T20I captain. He opined that with such results, Iyer will start to feel the pressure very early on. 

“I wouldn't say crisis, but yes, India are not a team that are used to losing three on the bounce, and that too, two to Ireland. So, there will be pressure, questions asked. What are the changes they can make? If you look at how they have matched up this game, the batting was okay. The bowling, I think Ravi Bishnoi will be a question. What do we do? How do we change up things?” Dinesh Karthik told SkySports Cricket.

Karthik heaped the performance of Jacob Bethell

Furthermore, Karthik talked about the performance that Jacob Bethell put in the clash. Coming out to bat in the middle order, Bethell scored 76* runs in 46 deliveries as they chased down a target of 191 runs and took the lead in the series. 

“He's (Jacob Bethell) a very confident lad. I think he's still learning the ropes of what it means to be an international cricketer, a T20 cricketer. As you can see, if you do look at this innings with a very huge lens, so to say, and watch him closely, he didn't start off quite as much as he would have liked in terms of power or the shot-making,” Karthik said. 

Furthermore, India and England will be taking on each other next in the third T20I. The two sides will meet in Nottingham on July 7, and India will hope to level the score as they take on England once more. 

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