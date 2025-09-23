Dinesh Karthik to lead Team India in Hong Kong Super Sixes Dinesh Karthik will be joining forces with his former India and Tamil Nadu teammate R Ashwin at the Indian squad for the 2025 edition of the Hong Kong Super Sixes. The three-day tournament will take place from November 7-9 in Hong Kong, China, featuring 12 teams.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will be leading the Indian team at the new edition of Hong Kong Super Sixes in 2025. Karthik will be joining forces with his former India and Tamil Nadu teammate R Ashwin for the Indian team, with the rest of the squad yet to be announced for the 12-team event.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dinesh Karthik as the captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. His leadership and wealth of experience will add immense value to the competition, and we are confident that his presence will attract fans from across the globe to witness this spectacular cricketing festival," Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, China, said on Karthik's appointment as captain of India.

Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, was glad to be able to represent an Indian team and lead the side. "It is an absolute honour leading Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament with such rich history and global recognition. I look forward to lead a group of players who have such incredible records to their credit, and together we will aim to bring joy to the fans and play cricket that is both fearless and entertaining."

The three-day event will take place in Hong Kong, China from November 7-9.

Karthik last played in the SA20

Karthik, who bid Indian cricket adieu with IPL 2024, featured in the third edition of the SA20 for the Paarl Royals before swiftly moving into coaching with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Karthik got immediate success being the batting coach and mentor of RCB as the Bengaluru-based franchise won its first title in 18 editions.

Karthik, who represented India across all formats, played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 60 T20Is and was part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2007.