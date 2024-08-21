Dinesh Karthik picks India's openers for Champions Trophy 2025, names likely back-up opener in squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma

Indian team is currently enjoying a rare break from its hectic international schedule. Having last played on August 7, the team's next assignment is the Test series at home against Bangladesh starting on September 19. The next major event for them is the Champions Trophy which will be played in the ODI format in February-March 2025.

Pakistan is set to host the tournament even as India is yet to confirm if they will travel. In terms of preparations, Rohit Sharma and his men do not have much time as they are scheduled to play only three ODIs before the eight-team competition. India will play hosts to England in a three-match ODI series in January next year before featuring in the Champions Trophy.

With not much time left, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik reckons India will not look to make any changes to their current opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, according to him, Yashasvi Jaiswal has the potential to become a back-up opener in the squad. The left-handed batter has become a regular at the top of the order for India in Tests and T20Is but is yet to get an opportunity in the 50-over format.

Karthik feels Jaiswal might get a chance if Gill doesn't perform as expected. "Rohit and Shubman are a very good combination. Yes, Jaiswal has a great opportunity to be the backup opener and will get his opportunity soon if Shubman doesn’t go as well as expected. And India has a very solid middle order as well," Karthik said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

Not long ago, Ishan Kishan was running ahead of the lot thanks to his double-century against Bangladesh but went down the pecking order after not playing domestic cricket in the previous season and also lost the central contract. In the meantime, Jaiswal has emerged as the frontrunner in the other two formats but it remains to be seen if he will be preferred over the likes of Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad as the back-up opener in India's squad for Champions Trophy.