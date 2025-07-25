Dinesh Karthik gives his take on Rishabh Pant batting against England with toe fracture in Manchester Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik took centre stage and talked about how he hoped that it was Rishabh Pant's decision to come out to bat with a toe fracture on day 2 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester.

MANCHESTER:

Star India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant grabbed all the headlines after he sustained a toe fracture on day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Where many had doubted if Pant would come out to bat on day 2, in a show of resilience and courage, the 27-year-old came out to bat after being retired hurt and scored 54 runs as well.

Speaking of his situation, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik took centre stage and talked about Pant’s brave decision to come out to bat despite having a fractured toe. He also hoped it was Pant’s decision to bat after being injured.

"I hope it was him who took that decision, that he wanted to go out there and play, then it's upon him. He is an adult, he knows the responsibility, and he wanted to give everything. He was aware of what the repercussions could be in case if he did get another ball, and it almost happened, it just took the back pad a little bit,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

Michael Vaughan opened up on Pant’s situation as well

Furthermore, as part of the same discussion, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan also talked about the nature of Pant’s injury. He emphasised the situation of Test cricket, where there is no injury substitution in the longest format of the game.

"No, because it's Rishabh. But I do worry about things like that because of the situation that we have in Test cricket, where we don't allow subs for someone who has broken a foot. And these players, Ben Stokes would be the same, they are walking out for their country because they are making sure their country are getting everything they possibly can,” Vaughan said.

It is worth noting that India scored 358 runs in the first innings of the game, and day 2 of the clash ended with England on a score of 225 runs with the loss of two wickets. India will hope to take some quick wickets on day 3 of the game.