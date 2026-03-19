Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal welcome third child, reveal name of baby girl

New Delhi:

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and his wife, as well as squash star Dipika Pallikal, have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple announced the arrival of the new member in their family. They shared the news on social media, expressing gratitude and joy while revealing the name of the baby gir, Raaha Pallikal Karthik.

"With blessings in our hearts and gratitude beyond words, we joyfully welcome our precious girl into this world. Kabir and Zian are thrilled to introduce their baby sister, Raaha Pallikal Karthik. Love, Dipika & Dinesh," they wrote on their respective Instagram accounts. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on August 25, 2015, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The couple welcomed twins in 2021, naming them Kabir and Zian and five years later, their kids have got a little sister in Raaha.

Dinesh Karthik worked as a broadcaster in the T20 World Cup 2026

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik was recently active as a broadcaster in the T20 World Cup. His commentary has a separate fan base and he also has the experience of working for Sky Sports during the English summer. He enjoyed a distinguished career behind the stumps and with the bat and has now transitioned into a coaching role with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He is now the mentor and the batting coach of RCB and is expected to join the team soon for the upcoming season.

As for Dipika, she etched her name in history, becoming the first Indian woman to break into the top 10 rankings across the world. She is a recipient of the Padma Shri award and has won multiple medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games. She last competed at the Asian Games in October 2023, where she won the gold medal in mixed doubles. She had only returned from maternity leave in early 2022, capturing two titles at the World Doubles Squash Championships and earning a bronze at the 2022 CWG.

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