Dinesh Karthik compares Virat Kohli to legendary athletes ahead of IPL 2025 final Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik took centre stage and compared Royal Challengers Bengaluru's ace batter Virat Kohli to the likes of Novak Djokovic and Kobe Bryant ahead of the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made it to their fourth IPL (Indian Premier League) final. The side put in an excellent performance throughout the season, finishing the group stage in second place and continuing their brilliance against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the competition.

This will be the side’s first IPL final in nine years; they last played the tournament’s summit clash in 2016, where they lost the game to Sunrisers Hyderabad, missing out on the trophy. With the IPL 2025 final rapidly approaching, it is yet another golden opportunity for RCB and Virat Kohli to break the trophy curse and lift the title.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 final, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik took centre stage and compared Virat Kohli to legendary athletes like Novak Djokovic and the late Kobe Bryant. "Virat Kohli is one of the most pristine greats of the game. And I use the word pristine purely because of his work ethics. I think he would be right up there with Kobe Bryant of the world, with Novak Djokovic,” Karthik said in a video posted by RCB.

"And I say that purely because of the amount of time he puts in prep. I think he has worked so hard on things that are not seen on the screen, is what makes him such a pure, unfiltered, unadulterated, high-quality performer. And that's what he has been doing for RCB for quite some time now,” he added.

It is interesting to note that RCB reached the IPL final in 2009, 2011, and 2016, where they lost the clashes to Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively. However, the team has been incredibly consistent in the IPL 2025, finishing in second place in the standings and making quick work of Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the competition.