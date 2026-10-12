Dinesh Karthik breaks down Nitish Kumar Reddy's role in the Indian team after third T20I victory

Team India registered a brilliant victory as they defeated the West Indies in the third T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides met in Indore for the clash on October 11, and the Men in Blue won the game by 14 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing series.

After the game, there were several talking points from the clash, with one of them being the performance of all-rounder Nitish Reddy. It is interesting to note that Nitish Reddy scored 21 runs in 14 deliveries and took one wicket in two overs as well in the third T20I.

Speaking on the performance, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik took centre stage and talked about the role that the Indian team is looking to get out of Nitish Reddy.

"In T20 cricket, on such flat pitches, if you lack pace below a certain point, it is gettable. He is a bowler who is getting better, I feel. His confidence is showing with every game that he is playing. They have tried him with the new ball, they have probably realised that is not what they want out of him. So, they have bowled him in the middle overs, and they have given him good overs, overs where he is not under immense pressure," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Ajinkya Rahane reflected on Naman Dhir’s rise

Furthermore, another performance that has been garnering attention has been that of Naman Dhir. Being a newcomer on the side, Dhir has impressed with his hitting so far, and former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane came forward to talk about Dhir’s recent performances. He reflected on how Shreyas Iyer seems to have that confidence in Naman Dhir’s ability to let him bat in the middle order and finish the innings for India.

"Shreyas has that confidence in Naman Dhir. Yes, he went for runs, but what is important is picking up wickets. In this format, if you are picking up wickets, you are probably going to win matches, and that is what is really important. I am sure he is working hard on his bowling," Ajinkya Rahane said.

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