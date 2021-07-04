Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DINESHKARTHIK Dinesh Karthik apologises for 'bats are like neighbour's wife' comment during ENG-SL ODI

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has apologized after he was criticised on social media for a sexist remark during the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka.

Karthik are drawn comparison of bats with 'neighbour's wife'.

"Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat. Bats are like a neighbour’s wife. They always feel better,” Karthik had said.

Following the comment, the social media criticised the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain, following which he came up with an apology in the third and final ODI of the series earlier today.

“I want to apologise for what happened last game. It’s not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologise to everybody. It’s definitely not the right thing to say," Karthik said.

“I got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum for saying that. I am really sorry that it shouldn’t happen again."

Karthik had become an almost instant hit with his commentary following an impressive stint in the box during the final of the inaugural World Test Championship between India and New Zealand.

The wicketkeeper-batsman currently plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, and has represented India in 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is.