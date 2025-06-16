Dinesh Chandimal pens heartfelt note for 'rarest cricketer' Angelo Mathews ahead of his farewell Test Angelo Mathews had announced on May 23 that the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh in Galle will be his final in the whites for Sri Lanka. As Mathews prepares to play his 119th and the final Test of his career, his teammate Dinesh Chandimal penned an emotional message for him.

Galle:

Angelo, one of the best all-rounders and captains for Sri Lanka across formats, will play his final Test against Bangladesh as the islanders begin their campaign in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle at home in Galle. The third-highest run-getter for Sri Lanka in Tests, Mathews has been the backbone for the side in the middle-order, especially in the last decade after the void left by Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. And with Dimuth Karunaratne, the former captain and veteran opener, playing his last against Australia in February, Sri Lanka will feel the pinch again.

Mathews' long-time teammate and friend, Dinesh Chandimal, got emotional on the eve of his farewell Test as he mentioned that it was a privilege and a blessing to have played with him and that he is one of the rarest cricketers to have played for Sri Lanka. "There is no doubt that Angie you are one of the rarest and most valuable players Sri Lankan cricket has ever produced. I consider it’s a privilege and a blessing to have played with such a talented player for such a long time," Chandimal wrote on Instagram.

"So, I have learned a lot from you in my cricket career, both as a captain and as a player too. We will never get to see you and your beautiful smile, who have a humanity beyond that of a player, on the international Test cricket field after today.

"It’s not an easy thing for me to say goodbye to you, having played with you for a long time in international Test cricket. wishing you nothing but the very best in this next chapter angi . Sri Lankan test cricket will miss you very much . So lastly , I would say we came together on the field and built a lot of valuable scoring partnerships. But in the end, we built an even better friendship. Good luck buddy..," he added.

Chandimal, who himself has played 88 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 6,208 runs, will be crucial in his side getting through this transition period where they will try and replace the likes of Karunaratne and Mathews, especially with even tougher assignments in the wings against India and South Africa.

Mathews, who has 8,167 runs to his name in Tests, would want to add a few more to his tally and end his career in whites on a high and help Sri Lanka begin the new cycle on a high after being there and thereabouts in the last couple of years.