Dilip Vengsarkar showers praise on 'world-class' Shubman Gill and young Indian team on England tour

Former India batter Dilip Vengsarkar has lauded India Test captain Shubman Gill and the young touring team on the England tour. Vengsarkar highlighted how the Indian team has brushed aside the concerns of inexperience in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma by putting up solid performances in the first two matches till now. He also hailed Gill for his knocks.

"He did very well as a captain, as a batsman, it was very important that he scored runs so that he could call the shots and he could lead from the front, which is very important, and he has done that," Vengsarkar said on Gill.

"He is an experienced player. He is a world-class batsman, and he showed that in England. Because of the English conditions, everybody was thinking about what would happen to the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"But these young players have shown that they are capable of doing it, and I am very proud of them," he said during the launch of Mumbai's Cricketing season 2025-26.

Vengsarkar backs Gill to do the unthinkable and break Bradman's record

Meanwhile, the former batter believed that Gill could do the unthinkable and break Don Bradman's record for most runs by a batter in a Test series. Gill currently has 585 runs to his name and is 390 behind Don Bradman's historic record of 974 runs that he hit during the 1930 Ashes.

"Well, he is in great form and he is an outstanding batsman. I hope he does that. I don't know whether he will do it, but I am sure that he has got an opportunity. He is in great form and he should do it, that's what I feel," he said.

"But then, what is important is not (get into chasing) a personal milestone. Because we are obsessed with personal milestones, which is wrong. The important point is to win matches for our country. That is what matters. And the impact of innings or a spell is what matters in the ultimate analysis," he said.