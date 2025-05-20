Digvesh Rathi handed one-match suspension, Abhishek Sharma fined after heated altercation in LSG vs SRH clash Digvesh Rathi has been suspended for one match and handed a 50% fine after a heated altercation with Abhishek Sharma. The Hyderabad opener has been fined 25%. Meanwhile, Hyderabad beat Lucknow by six wickets at Ekana.

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi has been handed one-match suspension after his aggressive celebration and heated altercation with Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma on May 19 at Ekana Stadium. The Delhi-born was warned previously and was handed fines as well, but he didn’t change the celebration, but slightly twisted it. Against Hyderabad, he once again broke the code of conduct and will now serve a suspension in the match against the Gujarat Titans. He is also handed a 50% fine, and Abhishek a 25% fine.

The two engaged in a verbal warfare after Digvesh got the better of Abhishek in the eighth over of the second innings. Chasing 207 runs, the Hyderabad opener had a cracking start, smacking an 18-ball half-century. He departed after scoring 59 runs, but before walking back to the dressing room, he had an altercation with Digvesh, who hit his trademark book-signature celebration.

Abhishek wasn’t too impressed with that and approached Digvesh, who in return was vocal as well. The umpires eventually had to intervene as LSG players separated the cricketers. Before going back to the dressing room, Abhishek also gestured pulling Digvesh’s hair, which put him in trouble.

After the completion of the match, both players were spotted having a heated discussion during the customary handshake tradition. Vijay Dahiya, who was close to the scene, asked the players to move on.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad beat Lucknow by six wickets in the match. Abhishek’s start set the tone for the Pat Cummins-led side while Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis had a decent day out to win it for their team. This was Hyderabad’s fourth win of the season. On the other hand, following the defeat, Lucknow are officially out of the playoffs race. Either Mumbai or Delhi will accompany Gujarat, Bengaluru and Punjab in the top four.