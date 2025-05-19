Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma get indulged in heated exchange during LSG vs SRH clash | WATCH Digvesh Singh Rathi dismissed Abhishek Sharma after the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter had slammed four consecutive sixes off Ravi Bishnoi. Digvesh and Abhishek were indulged in a heated exchange following the SRH batter's wicket.

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Digvesh Singh Rathi and Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma indulged in a verbal spat during their team's clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday, May 19.

The incident took place in the second innings of SRH's chase when Digvesh dismissed Abhishek, ending the Southpaw's carnage in which he scored 59 from 20 balls. Abhishek was on a six-hitting spree as he slammed Ravi Bishnoi for four sixes in a row. However, Digvesh dismissed him in the eighth over as the batter mishit one to extra cover, where Shardul Thakur took a fine catch.

Digvesh gestured a send-off to the batter and unleashed his notebook celebration (not standing with the batter though as he did at times before). The gestures and celebration seemingly did not go down well with Abhishek, who then turned towards the bowler. They charged at each other and exchanged some words before the other players and the umpires came in to intervene. The two were separated without more drama as the play resumed.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants had posted 205/7 after being sent into bat. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram provided the Super Giants with a strong start, while Nicholas Pooran provided the late flourish. Marsh scored 65 from 39 balls, while Markram made 61 from 38 deliveries. Pooran played a measured knock, carrying the team in the middle phase and unleashing his strokes at the end. He made 45 from 26 balls as LSG posted their highest score at their home ground.