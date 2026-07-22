Different match timing for India vs Zimbabwe series, check squads, fixture and all you need to know

Harare:

India tour of Zimbabwe, scheduled to start on July 23, will feature three T20s between the two teams. Stakes are high for the men in blue after the mediocre performance in their previous games.

India are all set to take on Zimbabwe in a three-match T20 series, starting on Thursday, July 23 at the Harare Sports Club. Their recent outings in the United Kingdom have put the team under the scanner, but they failed to win any of the T20I series against Ireland and England. It was capped off with another 2-1 defeat against the Three Lions in the ODIs.

Newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Suryakumar Yadav in June, is yet to prove his value as a leader. His IPL credentials have started to fade as India are yet to win a single match under his leadership. The series against the Chevrons will be key for him and as well as for the entire batting unit.

On the other hand, prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavansi is also gearing up for the matches ahead. After a poor debut in his international debut, the youngster is ready for a revival, with a lot of faith in himself and the team.

Zimbabwe, in the meantime, suffered a series defeat to Bangladesh in the three-match T20Is. However , they stunned Bangladesh with ODI and Test series win over them at home.

IND vs ZIM: Schedule and when to watch

The first match of the series is scheduled for July 23, followed by matches on July 25 and 26. All three matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Interestingly, the matches will be played at a new time. Rather than following the standard time and starting after 7 pm or 7.30 pm, the matches will commence at 4.30 pm.

IND vs ZIM: Where to watch

Viewers in India can catch the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series live on Unite8 Sports television channels. Live streaming will be accessible on the FanCode app and website.

India tour of Zimbabwe 2026 squads

Indian squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Verma (vc), Vaibhav Sooryavanhi, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh and Ravi Bishnoi.

Zimbabwe squad: Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Sikandar Raza (c), Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Dion Myers, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba and Tafadzwa Tsiga.

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