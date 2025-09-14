Did Suryakumar Yadav avoid handshake with Pakistan captain Salman Agha at toss of IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash? Amidst the low-key fervour, India and Pakistan face each other in their Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As there have been calls been tensions between the two nations, their cricket teams have also resorted to not been very friendly in their meetups.

New Delhi:

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet each other in the high-octane clash at the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The usual India-Pakistan fervour seemed to be limited by the calls of boycott from some Indian quarters. The two teams face each other for the first time since the recent tensions between the nations, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Opposition parties in India called for a boycott of this clash; however, the Indian government had given a go-ahead for it. With the relations being strained at this point, the two teams have not shown friendly signs, as has been the case in recent times.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav seemingly avoided a handshake with Pakistan captain Salman Agha Ali at the toss. As seen in the videos of the toss at the venue, the two did not shake hands with each other at the flip of the coin.

Pakistan's captain Salman had won the toss and opted to bat first. Both teams go unchanged into the contest. "Going to bat first. We've been playing good cricket, very excited. Looks like a slow wicket. Just want to bat first and put runs on the board. Same side. Have been here for 20-odd days and are used to the conditions," Pakistan captain Salman said at the toss.

Meanwhile, India skipper Suryakumar stated that he wanted to bowl first anyhow. "We were looking to bowl first, happy with it. We played just one strip away, was a nice wicket and better to bat on in the night. It's humid so hoping for some dew. Same team," Surya said at the toss.

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan's Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed