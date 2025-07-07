Did Shubman Gill spark controversy at declaration with Nike vest during IND vs ENG 2nd Test? Shubman Gill produced two jaw-dropping innings during India's second Test against England at Edgbaston as he became the first captain to hit a double hundred and a 150-plus score in a single match. Meanwhile, Gill also hogged the limelight when he was seen wearing a Nike vest during the declaration.

New Delhi:

Shubman Gill played an instrumental role as India defeated England in the second Test match to draw level the five-match series. Gill's 269 and 161, coupled with Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj's exploits with the ball, turned out to be the key reason for India winning their first-ever Test match at Edgbaston.

While Gill hogged the limelight with the bat, he also pulled the attention with his declaration call in a Nike vest from the pavilion. Being cautious of England's bazball approach, the visitors took the cautious route in handing England a target which potentially would have been beyond their reach.

The fans were wondering when Gill would call the unbeaten pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar back after the visitors had already piled up a huge lead of over 600. The declaration came in the next over after the 600 lead was up.

The cameras panned to the Indian dressing room as Gill made his way to signal the players to return. His black coloured vest caught the attention due to its sleek look, but what hogged the limelight was the brand logo over it.

India's kit sponsor is Nike's rival brand Adidas and the former's logo on Gill's vest quickly became a talk of the town as pictures and videos of the declaration went viral on social media.

Fans wondered whether this could land BCCI or Gill in trouble as Adidas has a sponsorship deal with the Indian men's and women's teams of all ages until 2028. Notably, there is no clarity on whether the Indian Board will have to pay something over the brand logo thing or whether Gill will be penalised.