Did Rohit Sharma smash his Lamborghini car while training in Mumbai ahead of Australia tour? See what we know Rohit Sharma is gearing up for the upcoming ODI series against Australia that gets underway on October 19. Rohit was seen training at Mumbai's Shivaji Park and reportedly smashed is own Lamborghini car while hitting a huge hit on the leg side.

New Delhi:

India star batter Rohit Sharma trained in Mumbai as he gears up for the upcoming ODI series in Australia. Sharma has been removed as the ODI skipper despite having led the team to the Champions Trophy win in March earlier this year, with Shubman Gill taking over.

Rohit is looking to be in good touch in the Australia series, with his future in the format being under speculation. The former skipper trained at Shivaji Park and was seen going big with a slog hit on the leg side. Fans in attendance began appreciating the stroke, and some even claimed that Rohit had smashed his own Lamborghini car with it. The cameras panned in the direction in which Rohit had hit the ball. However, it could not be ascertained whether he had hit the car or not.

Watch Rohit slamming a huge hit during a practice session:

Rohit has been replaced by Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar highlighting that this was the time to appoint someone in the role, keeping in mind the ODI World Cup 2027. "It's practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats in terms of planning. You’ve got to start planning. You also play it [ODIs] the least. We are two years away [2027 World Cup]. We don’t play as many games. It is a bit of a challenge with one-day cricket. The focus has been on the T20 World Cup. We will surely start planning for the ODI World Cup. It gives the next guy enough time," Agarkar said during a media briefing shortly after India's squad for the Australia series was announced.

Rohit has been named in India's 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia, which kicks off on October 19 in Perth, alongside Virat Kohli, both of whom will be making their international returns after a six-month break. The duo last played in the Champions Trophy, which India won by beating New Zealand in the final.

Speaking for the first time ahead of the Australia series and after the captaincy snub, Sharma stated he is excited for the tour. "I love playing against Australia, love going there," Rohit said during the recent CEAT Cricket Awards show. "People in Australia love cricket a lot. His comments were met with applause, as they echoed the sentiments of countless fans who cherish the long-standing, high-quality cricketing rivalry between India and Australia," he added.