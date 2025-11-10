Did Ravindra Jadeja deactivate his Instagram account amid CSK-exit talks ahead of IPL 2026? Even as Ravindra Jadeja's swap deal with Sanju Samson is picking up steam, the former's Instagram account has vanished. This has left the fans speculating various things, including the one about his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

New Delhi:

Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram account has disappeared suddenly amid speculation about his exit from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention announcement. Notably, it has been reported that CSK are set to trade Jadeja for Sanju Samson, and the franchise has also spoken to the player regarding the same. Moreover, even the rules suggest that the player's consent is required for a trade to go ahead.

However, Jadeja's Instagram profile has vanished from the social media platform, and the fans are left wondering if the veteran all-rounder has deactivated it or if his account has been suspended. The online development comes close on the heels of the trade deal picking up steam in the media, even as the official announcement is yet to be made.

In the meantime, while speaking to the PTI, a CSK official has confirmed that the franchise is interested in securing Samson's services and that the ball is in RR's court for now. "Everyone knows we are interested in getting Sanju. We have expressed our interest in procuring him in this trading window. RR is yet to confirm as their management said they are weighing the options. We are hopeful Sanju will play for CSK," the official told PTI.

Jadeja has played for CSK since 2012

Notably, Jadeja started his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008 but has been playing for CSK since 2012. Barring 2016 and 2017 when the franchise was suspended, the all-rounder has turned up in the yellow jersey and has been a part of three title wins for them.

Ravindra Jadeja has played 254 matches in his IPL career so far, scoring 3260 runs and picking up 170 wickets. He has accounted 143 wickets, the most for the franchise, for CSK in IPL and also played a massive role in helping them win the IPL in 2023, smashing 10 runs off the last two balls.

