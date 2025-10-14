Dhruv Jurel surpasses Bhuvneshwar Kumar to create history for India in Test cricket Dhruv Jurel set a new record with seven consecutive Test wins to start his career, surpassing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the 2nd Test, sealing the series 2-0 with strong batting and Kuldeep Yadav's eight-wicket haul in the match.

New Delhi:

Keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel made history as India defeated the West Indies in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Jurel now holds the record for the most consecutive Test wins by an Indian at the start of a red-ball career. Previously, the record was held by the out-of-favour pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who won six consecutive Tests at the beginning of his career. Jurel surpassed him by securing his seventh consecutive win against the Caribbean side.

Notably, Jurel isn’t the first-choice keeper for the Shubman Gill-led side. With Rishabh Pant currently out of the Test squad, owing to a foot injury he suffered during the fourth Test against England in Manchester, Jurel got his opportunity and proved his mettle. The 24-year-old scored a brilliant century in the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, followed by 44 and an unbeaten six in Delhi.

Most consecutive Test wins for India from the start of a career

Player Wins Dhruv Jurel 07 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 06 Karun Nair 04 Vinod Kambli 04 Rajesh Chauhan 04

India secure seven-wicket win in second Test

India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in Delhi to seal the series 2-0. Batting first, the hosts put up a strong performance, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 175 runs, while Gill remained unbeaten for 129 runs. Batting at number three, Sai Sudharsan played a valuable knock of 87 runs as India declared for 518/5 in the first innings.

West Indies struggled with the bat in reply, scoring 248 runs. For India, Kuldeep Yadav stole the show, registering his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket history. India enforced a follow-on and after which, West Indies produced a better show with the bat.

In the third innings, John Campbell and Shai Hope scored a century each and that set the momentum for the visitors. However, the middle order once again failed to make the most of the start. Justin Greaves seemed to be in good touch, scoring an unbeaten 50, while Jayden Seales made 32 as West Indies managed to set up a target of 124 runs for India.

KL Rahul led from the front in the final innings, scoring an unbeaten 58 runs, while Sudharsan made 39 runs as India won the match by seven wickets.