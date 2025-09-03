Dhruv Jurel ruled out of Duleep Trophy semis, RCB star announced as new captain Dhruv Jurel has been ruled out of the Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-final due to dengue. Akshay Wadkar has been named as his replacement for Central Zone ahead of their important match against West Zone. Jurel’s absence is a massive setback for the youngster ahead of the home season.

Bengaluru:

In a major blow to Central Zone's campaign in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025, promising wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been ruled out of the tournament due to illness. The 24-year-old, who was originally named captain of the side, had missed the quarter-final clash against North East Zone with a groin strain. However, it has now been confirmed that he will also sit out the semi-final due to a bout of dengue.

The development was confirmed by Central Zone coach Usman Ghani, who spoke to The Hitavada, stating that the team was forced to bring in reinforcements with Jurel officially unavailable for the upcoming clash against West Zone in Bengaluru.

Akshay Wadkar replaces Jurel

In Jurel’s absence, seasoned Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar has been drafted into the squad and has already linked up with the team. Wadkar, who played a key role in Vidarbha's triumphant 2024-25 Ranji Trophy campaign, brings both leadership and stability to the side. He accumulated 722 runs in 10 Ranji matches last season and is widely regarded for his ability to guide innings under pressure.

With 3865 first-class runs at an average of 49 across 61 matches, Wadkar’s credentials as a dependable wicketkeeper-batter are well established. His two centuries in the Ranji Trophy final remain standout performances that underline his temperament in crunch situations.

Meanwhile, Jurel’s absence is not just a setback for Central Zone, but also a missed opportunity for the young Rajasthan Royals player to stake a claim for a Test spot in the national side. With Rishabh Pant recovering from a foot fracture and a packed home season ahead, including series against West Indies and South Africa, the Duleep Trophy was seen as a potential launchpad for Jurel to break into India's middle order.

Central Zone's updated squad for Duleep Trophy 2025:

Rajat Patidar (C), Akshay Wadkar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Standbys: Madhav Kaushik, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mahipal Lomror, Kuldeep Sen, Upendra Yadav