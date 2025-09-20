Dhruv Jurel feels 'lucky and privileged', despite not being India's number-one keeper option in Tests Dhruv Jurel feels "lucky and privileged" to be part of India’s Test squad, despite being the backup to Rishabh Pant. Focused on team success over personal milestones, he values the experience and learning from senior players while staying with the team.

Lucknow:

When Rishabh Pant was out with multiple injuries following his car accident in December 2022, the selectors looked for alternatives in Ishan Kishan and Dhruv Jurel. Out of which, the young Jurel proved his mettle in the longest format of the game and now serves as the backup of Pant in Test cricket. Nevertheless, in the limited opportunities that were given to him, Jurel has been excellent, scoring runs in both India and abroad.

The keeper-batter recently featured for India A against Australia A in the unofficial Test in Lucknow. In the match, the 24-year-old made 140 runs as the match ended on level terms. Notably, it was only his second century in first-class cricket. Speaking about that after the game, Jurel stated that the runs he scores mean little to him as the objective is to win matches for his team.

“Honestly, earlier it did matter to me whether my score was 100 or 150. But now I understand that the team's victory is more important. In first-class cricket, I have seven-eight (he has four) scores in the 90s, which could have been centuries. One of them was in the Ranchi Test [against England in February 2024], where I became Player of the Match and the team won the match. Cricket is a team game, and we play cricket so that the team wins. Now I think more about the team's win than about my scores,” Jurel said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Staying with the team gives you confidence: Jurel

Since Pant’s return, he has barely had any chance in Test cricket. When the star keeper suffered a foot injury in the fourth Test against England in Manchester, Jurel kept in both innings. He featured in the fifth game at The Oval, but couldn’t make the most of the opportunity. Now, it needs to be seen if the youngster is considered as an option in the coming home season. Nevertheless, Jurel feels okay to warm the bench and be a part of the squad despite not playing, as it gives him plenty of confidence.

“Staying with or around the [India] team definitely gives you confidence. I consider myself very lucky and privileged that I got the chance to play Tests for India and to be with the team. Even if you are not playing, when seniors are around, you learn so many things from them. In a country of billions, how many people get this opportunity?” Jurel said.