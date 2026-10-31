Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal star after Yashasvi Jaiswal flops again vs New Zealand A

New Delhi:

India A captain Dhruv Jurel stood firm against a challenging New Zealand A bowling attack, guiding his team to 291 for seven on the opening day of the second tour match at Hagley Oval. The keeper-batter remained unbeaten on 99 at stumps, as India A are in a good position to build a competitive first-innings total after a difficult middle session.

Notably, the visitors had to negotiate a surface that offered considerable assistance to seamers, as movement and bounce created plenty of problems for the batters early on. Wickets fell like a house of cards at one stage as four batters went back to the pavilion in a space of seven runs that left India A struggling at 137 for five.

Jurel then took charge of the recovery, as he constructed his innings around disciplined defence and selective attacking strokes. His handling of deliveries directed at the body proved particularly effective, with the right-hander using the pull and hook to counter the New Zealand A bowlers.

The youngster eventually completed his half-century from 93 deliveries before accelerating during the latter stages. A sequence of boundaries against McKay, including two fours and a six, helped restore momentum to the innings.

Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan stabilise India after early blows

Star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who flopped in the opening game of the series, once again failed to make an impact. The southpaw scored a four-ball duck, putting India on the back foot. Now, in the absence of KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan opened the batting and along with Devdutt Padikkal, formed a formidable partnership.

They stitched a 91-run partnership. Sudharsan made 41 runs before Jarrod McKay ended his stay. Padikkal subsequently reached his fifty from 101 balls but could not convert the start into a bigger score, losing his wicket to Sheat after scoring 80 runs off 140 balls.

The New Zealand A attack then capitalised on India's vulnerability. Yash Rathod was caught behind off Brett Randell, while Ravichandran Smaran departed without scoring in the same over in which Padikkal was dismissed. Washington Sundar also failed to settle, falling leg-before to Sheat.

Jurel then found some support from Manav Suthar, as the pair added 62 runs for the seventh wicket. Suthar made 22 before his dismissal brought Akash Deep to the crease. The lower-order batter complemented Jurel's efforts with an unbeaten 25, and the two added 69 runs without further loss.

Also Read:

Kagiso Rabada breaks Dale Steyn's world record with early twin blows in third Test vs Australia