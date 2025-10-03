Dhruv Jurel dedicates unique century celebration to Indian Army during IND vs WI 1st Test Dhruv Jurel slammed his maiden Test century during the first Test between India and the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Jurel unveiled a special celebration after getting to his hundred and dedicated it to the Indian Army.

New Delhi:

India wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel slammed his maiden international hundred during the first Test between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Jurel hit a brilliant 125 from 210 balls on Day 2 of the opening Test with India putting 448/5 on the board and led the Windies by 286 runs.

Jurel, who turned on his usual salute celebration after his fifty in the Ahmedabad Test, made a unique celebration after reaching his hundred later on the second day. Jurel moved his bat in an anticlockwise manner before removing his helmet and soaking in the applause of getting to the milestone.

Speaking after the day ended, Jurel revealed that his century celebration was dedicated to the Indian Army, while his half-ton salute celebration was for his father, Nem Chand, who is a retired Havildar of the Indian Army.

"My fifty celebration was dedicated to my father, and my hundred celebration was for the Indian army. I have seen closely how hard they work," Jurel said after the end of the day's play.

Jurel played in the injury-forced absence of Rishabh Pant, who is missing the series due to his foot fracture during the England series. Jurel used to be a second-wicketkeeper behind Pant and got opportunities when the Southpaw wicketkeeper was not playing.

Jurel was one of the three century-makers for India on the second day of the match. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul had also hit hundreds as the hosts further took control of the Ahmedabad Test. Jadeja hit his sixth Test ton and his second of the year, while Rahul slammed a home century after 2016.

India lost Jurel close towards the end of the day's play on 125 with Khary Pierre getting his maiden Test wicket. The hosts ended the day on 448/5 with Jadeja unbeaten on 104 alongside Washington Sundar being unscathed on nine. West Indies were bowled out for 162 in the first innings and the Men in Blue have a lead of 286 with them.