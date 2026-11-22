Wellington:

Dhruv Jurel has been a force to reckon with in Test cricket since his debut. In the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington, the keeper-batter once again played a key knock, scoring 78 runs off 79 balls as India declared on 720/9. It is India’s highest-ever score on foreign soil in Test history.

During Jurel’s stay at the crease, he shared an entertaining 75-run stand with Pant in just 14 overs. Their partnership helped India build momentum on Day 4, which ultimately favoured India. Meanwhile, after the end of the day, Jurel lauded Pant for being a sensational mentor and revealed that conversations with the experienced wicketkeeper have helped him understand the thinking behind his unconventional approach.

“Rishabh is phenomenal. I always ask him about his mindset. Whenever we all think that he will play normally, just then he steps out and hits. I love him as a mentor," Jurel said after the day's play on Sunday.

Pant’s ninth Test ton

Pant delivered a remarkable 128 from 153 balls, striking 10 fours and six sixes to register his ninth Test hundred. The innings also made him the first Asian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries: South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Jurel, on the other hand, attributed his batting approach to understanding what the situation requires rather than following a fixed style.

“I play as per situation demands. Adaptability gives you a sense of confidence. How you react to a given situation,” he explained.

The Rajasthan-born cricketer also showed his willingness to take on responsibilities beyond wicketkeeping and batting when asked about bowling for India. “When you play for country, I can't say I am not ready. Play me as a bowler, I am ready,” he said.

Jurel, who has previously spent time in New Zealand with India A, believes weather conditions have a significant influence on cricket in the country. “Wickets don't matter in New Zealand as much as weather matters is my observation after having spent some time (for India A),” he said.

With the Basin Reserve surface slowing down, India will need eight more wickets on the final day to secure victory.

Also Read:

Former India cricket hails KL Rahul after his brilliant century against New Zealand in Wellington