Image Source : IPLT20.COM Dhoni XI vs Kohli XI: RCB Playing 11 vs CSK - RCB vs Super Kings IPL 2021, 35th Match

When Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter in Sharjah on Friday, they will be looking to shake off their crushing setback in their previous outing against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted 11

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David/Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson/Navdeep Saini.

Kohli ahead of CSK encounter:

“You can make the argument that we were rusty but as professional cricketers, you are expected to turn up and adjust to the formats, that’s the dynamic of world cricket today. We have never found any troubles doing that but sometimes it can take you a game to get into the tournament."

When is RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 35?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 35 takes place on September 34, 7:30 PM IST in Sharjah.

Head to Head Record in RCB vs CSK:

Matches: 28

CSK Won: 18

RCB Won: 9

What are the full squads for CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 35?

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep