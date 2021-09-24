Image Source : IPLT20.COM Dhoni XI vs Kohli XI: CSK Playing 11 vs RCB Today Match: Super Kings vs RCB IPL 2021, 35th Match

Dhoni XI vs Kohli XI: CSK Playing 11 vs RCB Today Match

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match on Friday. The CSK made a strong start to the resumption of the second leg in the UAE, beating the defending champions Mumbai Indians by 20 runs and will aim to capitalise on the momentum against Kohli's team in Sharjah.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted 11

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur

Dhoni ahead of RCB encounter:

Dhoni commented on Rayudu's injury status ahead of the game against RCB. "It depends on the situation. Rayudu was smiling, so he hasn't broken his arm. He has four days now and that should help him," he had said.

When is RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 35?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 35 takes place on September 34, 7:30 PM IST in Sharjah.

Head to Head Record in RCB vs CSK:

Matches: 28

CSK Won: 18

RCB Won: 9

What are the full squads for CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 35?

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep