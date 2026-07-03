'Dhoni sir is very similar': Deepti Sharma draws comparison between Novak Djokovic and former India skipper

New Delhi:

Wimbledon 2026 is in full swing, and some of the best tennis players in the world are taking on each other in the hope of getting their hands on the marquee title. Star India women’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma was present on the sidelines of the showpiece event.

She revealed that her favourite player to watch is the legendary Novak Djokovic. With 24 Grand Slam titles to his name, Djokovic has established himself as the greatest player of all time, surpassing both Nadal and Federer in Grand Slam titles, and at 39 years old, he continues to enhance his legacy by competing at the highest level.

Speaking on the same, Deepti Sharma came forward and drew comparisons between Djokovic and former India skipper MS Dhoni. She opined that Djokovic's and Dhoni’s mental fortitude are quite similar, with both stars being famously known for being calm under pressure.

“When you talk about Djokovic, everyone speaks about his mental strength. He is someone who never gives up, no matter how tough the situation is. In cricket, I think MS Dhoni sir is very similar. He is known for being very cool and calm. Whenever pressure situations come, he handles them really well. It never looks like he is in a difficult situation. He handles pressure so easily,” Deepti told JioHotstar.

Djokovic to take on Rinderknech next

Novak Djokovic has been in sublime form in the ongoing Wimbledon. He beat China’s Wu Yibing in four sets in the first round of the event. Furthermore, the 39-year-old breezed past Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round, beating him in straight sets.

With two rounds won, Djokovic is all set to take on France’s Arthur Rinderknech next. The two stars will lock horns in the third round at Centre Court on July 3, and Djokovic will hope to put in another good showing and maintain his rhythm. It could be interesting to see how Djokovic fares in the upcoming one, and the game would mean the world to the Serbian star considering he had to bow out of the French Open early on, and Wimbledon would be a way to make amends.

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