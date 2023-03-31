MS Dhoni injury update: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirms MS Dhoni will play IPL 2023 opener

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni missed the training session on the eve of IPL 2023 opener

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are set to lock horns in the first game of the 16th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). However, ahead of the game, CSK skipper MS Dhoni missing the training session hogged all the limelight and also left the fans worried. Reportedly, Dhoni was seen wearing a knee cap on the eve of the game and it was also understood that he will miss the opening encounter of IPL 2023. But CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed to PTI that the captain will definitely take the field and that he is 100% fit. "As far as I am concerned, the Dhoni is 100% playing. I don't know about any other development," he said.

Meanwhile, CSK were jolted with yet another injury as left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary was ruled out of the entire season. They included Akash Singh as his replacement in the squad. Moreover, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana are also not available for CSK for the first three matches while GT will be missing David Miller in the opening game. For CSK, Ben Stokes is set to play as a specialist batter and is unlikely to bowl at least in the first few matches for the side.

In the meantime, there are concerns around weather in Ahmedabad as well as it rained on the eve of the much-awaited encounter. It remains to be seen if the raingods stay away on the match day. Before the match, opening ceremony will also take place and it is set to start at 6 PM with the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia set to perform.

GT vs CSK Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha/KS Bharat (WK), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (C), Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph/Odean Smith, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh

